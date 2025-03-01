First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2,502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 663,180 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 133,176 shares during the period. Bretton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

