First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a 200-day moving average of $271.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

