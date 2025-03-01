First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

