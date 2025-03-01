First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,057 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 721,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NatWest Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 442,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 246,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 196,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.