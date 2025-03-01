First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

