First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BCI stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

