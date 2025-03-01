First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 258 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,803,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $55,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.20.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

