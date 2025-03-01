First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

