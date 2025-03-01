FY2025 EPS Forecast for Mercury Systems Boosted by Analyst

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

In related news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

