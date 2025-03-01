Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 65,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 956.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

