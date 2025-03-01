Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,527 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $119.87 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

