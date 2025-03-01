Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 100.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 68.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 72.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.43 and a 12-month high of $201.64.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,275.35. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,868 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

