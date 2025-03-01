GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,626,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,434,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 968,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 495,829 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 376,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in GXO Logistics by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 263,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 257,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.