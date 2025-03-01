Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

HAL opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

