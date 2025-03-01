Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,200 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Bancshares by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

