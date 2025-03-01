Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 152,476 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 941.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 333,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

ARWR stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,337.50. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,986. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.