Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,400 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,915,000 after buying an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.