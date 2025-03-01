Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $26,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $203.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

