Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,452 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GEO stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

