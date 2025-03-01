Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 819.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

