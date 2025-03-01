Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.60 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

