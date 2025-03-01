Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $74.98 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $319,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,965.12. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $2,051,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,221.38. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,004 over the last 90 days. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

