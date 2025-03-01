Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teradata were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 1.4 %

TDC stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

