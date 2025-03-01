Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $784,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

