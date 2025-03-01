Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $796,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

