Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WHR opened at $101.90 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

