Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 249,854 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 834.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 245,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 218,804 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,296.76. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

