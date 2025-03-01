Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neogen were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,706,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,352,000 after buying an additional 1,711,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after buying an additional 236,762 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,303,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,765,000 after buying an additional 98,067 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,110,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,528,000 after buying an additional 690,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.23. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.58.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

