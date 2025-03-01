Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

