Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $788,000 in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 197,065 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,378,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,848,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,864,000 after buying an additional 689,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,040,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,959.28. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $858,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,364.53. This represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,138 shares of company stock worth $4,229,012. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 5.4 %

RNA stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

View Our Latest Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.