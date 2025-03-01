Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $189.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.29. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

