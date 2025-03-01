Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,200 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

