Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $66.69 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

