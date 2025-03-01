Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,899,000 after buying an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,688,000 after buying an additional 176,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,665,000 after buying an additional 611,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.11 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

