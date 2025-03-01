Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

