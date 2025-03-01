Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after buying an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $71,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 1,615,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after buying an additional 1,187,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

