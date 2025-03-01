Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

