Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 467,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,670 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $510,777. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

TCBI stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

