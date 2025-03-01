Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,006,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,904,889.80. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,673,810.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,601.56. This trade represents a 30.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,795 shares of company stock worth $13,933,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

