Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,962. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $206.21 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.