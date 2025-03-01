Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,500 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 481.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 430,534 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Our Latest Report on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.