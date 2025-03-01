Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,500 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIFree Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 481.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 430,534 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Our Latest Report on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.