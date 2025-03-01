Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Creative Planning raised its position in LCI Industries by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 5,533.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

