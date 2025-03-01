Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

