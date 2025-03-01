IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 88,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 84,490 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $437.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.54.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

