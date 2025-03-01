Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

EYE stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

