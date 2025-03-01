Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
