Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,907 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,928,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $4,486,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $165.41 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

