Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,758 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.90 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

