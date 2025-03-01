Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,758 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $23,686,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,525.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.90 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

