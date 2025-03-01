Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $822.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In related news, Director Rocks Patti Temple purchased 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at $332,299.41. This trade represents a 43.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

