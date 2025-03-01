Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,401 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 442.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ChampionX by 18.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

